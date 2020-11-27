LITHONIA, GA — Mr. David Louis Summerhill, Jr., 54, passed Saturday, November 21, 2020. A graveside service for Mr. Summerhill will be held at 1 p.m., Saturday, at Shoals Memorial Garden, Tuscumbia, AL. Rev. Dowand Malone, officiating.

