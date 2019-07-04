ROGERSVILLE — David “Dishpan” Swindle, 77, of Rogersville died July 3, 2019. Mr. Swindle served in the United States Air Force and was a member of the IBEW, and FLE & BEE Brotherhoods for over 50 years.
A memorial service celebrating David’s life will be held Saturday, July 6th at 2 p.m. at Rogersville Funeral Home.
He is preceded in death by his parents, Tim and Idelle Swindle; sons, Tim Swindle and Joe Wallace; daughter, Beth Landsdell; brother-in-law, Frank Camplin. He is survived by wife, Judy Swindle; children, Wayne (Gina) Swindle, Teresa (Billy) Drury, Jaci (Lynn) Burgess, Gary (Ashley) Swindle; grandchildren, Zachary Swindle, Brandon Atkins, Haylee Sue and Rylee Burgess, Gage and Guy Landsell; great-grandchildren, Grayson, Trinity and Serenity; siblings, Janice Camplin, Gail (Stanley) Worrell; numerous nieces and nephews.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, stjude.org.
The family would like to extend a thank you to the ICU nurses, Alan Ayers and Darlene Fishers.
Commented