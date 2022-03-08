ETHRIDGE, TENNESSEE — David Travis Phelps, 58, died March 4, 2022. Visitation will be Thursday from 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. at Thousand Hills Cowboy Church. Funeral will follow at 11:30 a.m. at the church with burial will be on family farm. Greenhill Funeral Home will be directing.

