LAWRENCEBURG, TN — David William Treat, 74, died September 16, 2021. Visitation will be held on September 21, 2021, from 11 a.m.-1 p.m., at Neal Funeral Home. The funeral service will follow at 1 p.m., at the funeral home, with burial in Greenwood Cemetery, in Greenwood, Indiana. Mr. Treat served his country honorably in the U.S. Navy.

