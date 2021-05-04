RED BAY — David Walker Elrod, 71, died Monday, May 3, 2021 at Southern Magnolia, Golden, MS. He was born in Red Bay, AL and was retired from Tiffin Supply after 27 years. He was a member of Ten Acre Field Church.
Services will be Wednesday, May 5, 2 p.m. at Deaton Funeral Home Chapel, Red Bay, AL with Bro. Marshall Green officiating. Burial will be in Hillcrest Memorial Gardens, Red Bay. Visitation will be today, May 4, 6-9 p.m. at Deaton Funeral Home. Deaton Funeral Home, Red Bay, AL will be in charge of arrangements.
He is survived by a daughter, Melissa McGee, Belmont, MS; a son, Ken Elrod, Belmont, MS; ten grandchildren, Beth Kent, John McGee, Chris Trail, Sommer Elrod, MacKenzie Hammock, Angel Martinez, Nicole Elrod, K.J. Elrod (Danielle), Corey Elrod and Kendra Elrod; 12 great-grandchildren and three sisters, Judy Credille (Ray), Linda Atkinson (Jesse) and Sheila Barrett (Dorce).
He was preceded in death by his wife, Mary Sue Elrod; a son, Doug Hammock; a daughter, Pam Elrod; his parents, Waymon and Grace Vick Elrod and a brother, Timmy Elrod.
Pallbearers will be Corey Elrod, Steven Paul Floyd, Jesse Atkinson, Ray Credille, Dorce Barrett and K.J. Elrod.
Commented