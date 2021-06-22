TUSCUMBIA — William David Walker, 82, of Tuscumbia, passed away Saturday, June 19, 2021. Visitation will be today, June 22, from 1:00 until 3:00 p.m. at Tuscumbia Church of Christ. The funeral service will immediately follow at the church with Jeff Abrams officiating. Burial will be in Oakwood Cemetery, Tuscumbia.
David was a native of Tuscumbia and a member of Tuscumbia Church of Christ. He was a graduate of Deshler High School Class of 1957 and of Lipscomb University Class of 1961 where he earned his bachelor’s degree. David was also a member of the Alpha Kappa Psi Business Fraternity. He was a loving and devoted husband, father, grandfather, and great-grandfather. David enjoyed traveling, listening to music, and watching the Atlanta Braves and the Alabama Crimson Tide. He was able to visit many foreign countries and take several cruises. David loved life. He was preceded in death by his parents, Curtis and Lucile Walker.
David is survived by his loving wife of 60 years, Bonnie Wilkes Walker; sons, Kenneth Walker (Shawn) and Mark Walker (Kristi); grandchildren, Lauren Walker, Lacy Walker Potts (William), Paul David Walker, and Ellie Walker; and great-grandchildren, Walker and Will Potts.
Friends and family will serve as pallbearers.
Please visit morrisonfuneralhomes.com to leave online condolences.
Commented