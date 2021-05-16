FLORENCE — David Wayne Haney, 76, died May 14, 2021. A memorial service will be held at a later date. He is survived by his son, Michael Haney (Dawn). Williams Funeral Home is assisting the family. You may sign the guest register at wfunerals.com

