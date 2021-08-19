MT. PLEASANT, TENN. — David Wayne “Jake” Jacobs, 64, died August 17, 2021. Visitation will be Frida from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Loretto Memorial Chapel. Funeral will follow at 1 p.m. in the chapel with burial in Shaw Cemetery. He was the owner of Jake’s Trucking & Grading.

