PHIL CAMPBELL — David Wayne Jones, 66, of Phil Campbell, Alabama, went to be with The Lord on Friday, October 9, 2020. He was born November 2, 1953, to Sam Jones and Mary Williams, in Franklin County, Alabama. Mr. Jones was a native of Phil Campbell and a deacon at Chigger Hill Freewill Baptist Church.
Visitation with family and friends will be Sunday, October 11, 2020, from 5:00 P.M. - 8:00 P.M. at Chigger Hill Freewill Baptist Church, Hackleburg. Funeral services will be Monday, October 12, 2020, at 11:00 A.M. at Chigger Hill Freewill Baptist Church with Brother Darren Steward and Brother Stan Galloway officiating. Burial will be at Edgars Chapel Cemetery, Phil Campbell. Masonic rites will be presented. Pallbearers will be J.R. Glasgow, Shane Mason, Willie Patrick, Jason Cooper, Seth Brown, Sheldon Raper, Don Raper, and Brian Galloway. Honorary pallbearers will be Roger Lynch, Jerry Hastings, and R.E. Landers.
Those left behind to cherish his memory are his wife, Sue Ann Jones, Phil Campbell; daughters, Dana Rogers and husband, Chad, Hamilton, Al, and Dena Inmon and husband, Shannon, Hamilton, AL; son, Jonathan Jones and wife, Victoria, Phil Campbell; grandchildren, David Dalton Blalock, Hannah Lynn Jones, Ella Jaye Jones, Blake Inmon, Destiny Inmon, Chase Rogers, and Payton Rogers; sister, Martha Adams; brother, Carlos Jones, Phil Campbell.
“And we know that all things work together for good to them that love God, to them who are the called according to his purpose.” Romans 8:28 KJV
Pinkard Funeral Home, Russellville, is directing.
