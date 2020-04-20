FLORENCE — David Wayne McGee, 73, of Florence, passed away April 17, 2020. He was a loving husband, father, Pawpaw, and hardworking family man. He was an active church member at Pentecostals of Florence, retired after 20 years from the Alabama State Highway Department of Transportation in 2008, and was a well known Pizza Hut delivery driver for 25 years.
A private graveside service will be held with Bobby Crosswhite officiating.
Mr. McGee was preceded in death by his parents, William McGee and Gladys Campbell, and one sister, Gladys McLain.
He is survived by his wife of 50 years, Brenda Miller McGee; son, Stephen David McGee (Kayla) of Florence; daughters, Amanda K. Beck (Phillip) of Decatur, Alabama, Jennifer McGee of Florence, and Grace McGee Landers (Mitchell) of Florence; brother, Charles Campbell of Trinity, Alabama; sister, Brenda Campbell Frost of Florence; and grandchildren, Morgan K. Beck, Payton Malachi McGee, Kaylee Rose McGee, Emma Grace Marie Landers, and Logan David McGee.
Pallbearers will be Kenny Putman, Joseph McVay, James Smith, Charles Lamar, Randall White, and Tim Sharp.
A special thanks to Dr. DeFoor, Rosa Darby, RN, and Kindred Hospice.
An online guest book may be signed at greenviewmemorial.com.
