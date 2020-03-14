KILLEN — David Wayne Smith, age 65, of Killen, passed away on March 10, 2020 at North Alabama Medical Center after a brief illness. He was a truck driver by trade and a believer of the Church of Christ.
Mr. Smith was preceded in death by his parents, Wallace and Norma Jean Smith; brothers, Henry, Paul Ray and Richard Smith; sister, Rebecca Perez; and brother-in-law, Donnie Behel.
Mr, Smith is survived by a son, David Wayne Smith, Jr. (Amanda); brothers, Arnold Smith (Judy) and Wallace Evie Smith (Kay); sister, Carolyn Behel; and grandchildren; Courtney, Sierra, John, Carter and Christian.
The family will have a private memorial service.
An online guest book may be signed at greenviewmemorial.com.
