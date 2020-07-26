TUSCUMBIA — David William Moore, 63, of Tuscumbia, passed away on July 24, 2020.
He is survived by his brother, Ronnie (Jan) Moore; sisters-in-law, Caroline and Nancy Moore; and several nieces and nephews.
He is preceded in death by his parents, Oliver and Marie Moore; his siblings, Bob Moore, Ollie Moore, Mary Ann Hollander, and Jerry Moore.
A graveside service will be held for David on Tuesday, July 28, 2020 at Tri-Cities Memorial Gardens at 11:00 a.m. Rudy Guess will be officiating the service.
A graveside service will be held for David on Tuesday, July 28, 2020 at Tri-Cities Memorial Gardens at 11:00 a.m. Rudy Guess will be officiating the service.
