FLORENCE — David William Underwood, 86, Florence, passed away on Friday, August 6, 2021 at Mitchell-Hollingsworth Nursing and Rehab. He retired from Ford Motor Co., was a member of the Mars Hill Church of Christ, was a founding member of the Underwood-Petersville Community Center, and a former member of the Underwood-Petersville Volunteer Fire Department.
Visitation will be Tuesday, August 10, 2021, from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m. at Greenview Funeral Home. The funeral will be conducted at 2:00 p.m. on Wednesday, August 11, 2021, at Mars Hill Church of Christ. Brian Jarrett and Chris Moran will officiate the service.
Mr. Underwood was preceded in death by his wife of 61 years, Polly Hogan Underwood; father, Richard Edgar Underwood; mother, Lucille Whitten Underwood; and brother, Richard Whitten Underwood.
He is survived by sons, David Underwood, Jr. (Phyllis) and Danny Underwood (Shirley); daughters, Y’vonne Willingham and Laura Parker (Jerry); grandchildren, Michelle Priddy (Barry), Jamie Atkisson, Emily Underwood Dubose (Ben), Luke Underwood (Britney), Will Underwood, and Tina Whitaker; and great grandchildren, Maggie Atkisson, Makayla Atkisson, Autumn Olivia Underwood, Bella Dubose, Jane Dubose, Deacon Dubose, Watson Dubose, Brodie Thigpen, and Tripp Underwood.
Pallbearers will be Ricky Underwood, Luke Underwood, Russ Lambert, Ed Thrasher, Wayne Kilpatrick, and Ronnie Faires. Honorary Pallbearers will be Alex Gear and Bobby Denton.
Special thanks to the Station 5 nurses, staff, and Dr. Anjum at Mitchell-Hollingsworth Nursing Home; Dr. Danny McFall, The Cottages Assisted Living of Florence, and Coker Dentistry.
In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to West Kilbride Church of Christ, Scotland, through Mars Hill Church of Christ, 1330 Mars Hill Rd.; Florence, AL 35630.
An online guest book may be signed at greenviewmemorial.com.
Commented