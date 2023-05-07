LAWRENCEBURG, TENNESSEE — David Edwin Williams, 70, died Saturday, May 6, 2023. A graveside service will be held Monday, May 8, 2023, at 4 p.m., at Lawrence County Memorial Gardens with burial to follow. He was a member of the Elks Lodge BPOE #2206.

