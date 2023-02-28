RUSSELLVILLE — David Winchester, 94, died February 23, 2023. Funeral will be Wednesday at 1 p.m. at First Baptist Church, Russellville, burial in Luketown Cemetery, Russellville. The body will be placed in the church at 12 p.m. Public viewing will be today from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Thompson and Son Funeral Home, Tuscumbia, directing.

