FLORENCE — David Jay Henderson, 50, died Thursday, September 2, 2021. Visitation will be Friday, September 10, 2021, noon-2 p.m., at West Lauderdale Cowboy Church, 10033 Highway 20, Florence, Alabama. Funeral services will follow at 2 p.m. Full Military Honors will follow. Elkins Funeral Home is assisting the family.

