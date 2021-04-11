MUSCLE SHOALS — William David Jordan, 68, of Muscle Shoals, died Friday, April 9, 2021. The family will receive friends for visitation on Monday, April 12, from 6:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m., at Morrison Funeral Home, Tuscumbia. The memorial service will be Tuesday, 12:00 p.m., at the funeral home chapel. Gene Richey and Chad Holder will officiate.
David was born on February 28, 1953 to the late William Hoover and Cora Blanche South Jordan. He grew up in Ford City and was a member of Ironworkers Local #477 and Labor Local #366. In addition to his parents, David was also preceded in death by his brother, Dennis Michael “Mike” Jordan.
Survivors include his wife of 43 years, Marquetta “Quetta” Jordan; children, Missy Randolph Wade and Matthew David “Matt” Jordan (Laura Pike); grandchildren, Tanner Wade and Bryce Wade; sister, Susan Jordan Holder (Bobby); and in-laws Gene and Frances Richey.
Honorary pallbearers include Doug Johnson, Tommy Davenport, Steve Gargis, Danny Peebles, Doug Ledlow, Ben Richey, and Rick Collier.
In lieu of flowers, please make memorial contributions to Children’s of Alabama Foundation, 1600 7th Avenue South, Birmingham, AL 35233.
An online guest registry is available at www.morrisonfuneralhomes.com
