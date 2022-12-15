FLORENCE

Davis Warren Hines, 75, died December 13, 2022. Visitation will be Sunday from 12:30 to 2 p.m. at Greenhill Funeral Home. Funeral will follow at 2 p.m. in the chapel with burial in Emmaline Stutts Cemetery. He was a U.S. Army veteran.

