DECATUR — Dawn Resha Lawler, 49, of Decatur, passed away Sunday, September 26, 2021.
Dawn had an infectious smile that touched everyone she met. She was employed at Bright Starts Pediatrics and was an avid Alabama Football Fan. ROLL TIDE!!
She is survived by her parents, Dwight and Reba Lawler; brother, Stacy Lawler (Kristae); nieces, Katie and Karly Lawler who she absolutely adored; paternal grandmother, MaMaw Gene Lawler; honorary sister, Lynette McWilliams; honorary daughter, Cheyene Crowe (Tyler); honorary grandson, Barrett Crowe; as well as a host of Aunts, Uncles, Cousins and Friends who will miss her dearly.
She was preceded in death by her paternal grandpa, Charles R. Lawler; maternal grandparents, Clyde and Inez Pounders.
Due to COVID 19 Dawn was honored with a beautiful private service on Tuesday September 28, 2021 in the Chapel of Pinkard Funeral Home of Russellville, with David McKelvey officiating. She was laid to rest in Old Line Cemetery in Hodges.
Jeff Pounders, Joel Pounders, Terry Canida, Tyler Canida, Dwight Lawler and Stacey Lawler served as pallbearers.
Pinkard Funeral Home in Russellville assisted the family.
