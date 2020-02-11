ROGERSVILLE — DC Thornton Jr., 79, of Rogersville passed away Saturday, February 8, 2020. Mr. DC was well known as a dedicated, hardworking lifelong farmer. He was a member of many committees and boards including the Florence Lauderdale 911 board in which he was the chairman of the board in the last year of his life. He was also on the Resource, Conservation and Development Board, the Soil and Conservation Board and the Shoals Economic Development Association (SEDA). He served 20 years as the County Commissioner for Lauderdale County. He was a 1958 graduate of Lauderdale County High School. His career began immediately following his high school graduation with Proctor and Gamble in advertising. His job was giving out coupons, setting up displays in stores and traveling door to door giving out samples to encourage consumers across the United States to buy these breaking edge products from San Antonio to Boston and many cities in between. A few years later, he came back home and began working for Blue Springs Machine Shop, Spaco Brown Engineering and Presto Lite. Finally he came back to his calling, farming. He continued his passion until his last day. Mr. DC was known to be a very generous and giving man. With this, he held many benefits for anyone in need to help raise money for various causes in and around his community, which he loved. Of all the jobs and titles Mr. Thornton held, his favorite was loving father. He also took pride that he was saved and baptized at Happy Valley Baptist Church.
Mr. Thornton’s visitation will be Thursday, February 13th at Rogersville Funeral Home from 5 to 8 p.m. The funeral service will be Friday February 14th at noon in the chapel. Pallbearers will be Jr. Mitchell, Jack Murphy, Wade Brooks, Justin Murphy, Matt Thornton, Morris Barnes and Kenny Brown. Bobby Walton will be officiating. Burial will be held in Ingram-Thornton Cemetery.
DC is preceded in death by his parents, Denny, Sr. and Edith Thornton; daughter, Shanna Thornton Smith; sister, Betty Haraway and brother, Buster Lee Thornton. He is survived by his wife, Lisa Thornton; sons, Tony (Connie) Thornton, Chris (Zona) Thornton, Curtis Thornton (Emilia Villalobos); daughters, Tammy (Larry) Miller, Laura (James) Newton, Nena (Kyle) Beer, Chastity (Brian) Springer; grandchildren, Colby Thornton, Adrienne Thornton, Robert Newton, Joshua Russell, Jon Russell, Tyler Newton, Dylan Cosby, Sydney Cosby, Tracy Clemmons, Daniel Clemmons, Abbi Clemmons, Nic Thornton, Connor Smith, Carson Smith, Gracie Thornton, CJ Thornton; 11 great-grandchildren; sister, Joyce (Bill) Steen; son-in-law, Jason Smith; numerous nieces, nephews, cousins and a host of friends.
Visit rogersvillefh.com to share memories and condolences with Mr. Thornton’s family.
