MADISON — Deacon Marcene Emile Emmett, Jr., affectionately known as “Marc” to extended family and “Boopa” to his grandchildren, transitioned from this life on October 21, 2021. He was 63 years old.
He is survived by his beloved wife of 41 years, Sabrena Ellison Emmett; mother, Ivanola Emmett; daughters, Sabrina Jarmon, Sherri Walker, and Meesha Emmett; sons, Marcene E. Emmett III and Malik Emmett; sisters, Martha (Alonzo) Sims, Toni Emmett, and Marcie Morrissette; ten grandchildren, three great-grandchildren and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
Marcene lived a very full life. He was a devoted family man, an avid sportsman, a top chef, a traveler, and a mentor to adults and children alike. He never met a stranger and possessed an immeasurable capacity to love and care for others. He was truly a giant among men and will be deeply missed.
The funeral mass held on Saturday, October 30, 2021 at 11:00 AM at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Huntsville. Royal Funeral Home directing.
In lieu of flowers, the family is requesting that donations be made to the UNA Football Foundation, UNA Box 5113, Florence, AL 35632, roarlions.com/donate
