LORETTO, TENNESSEE — Rev. Deacon Samuel Charles Beckman, 81, died September 17, 2020. Visitation will be Friday from 6 to 8 p.m. at Loretto Memorial Chapel with a prayer service beginning at 7:30 p.m. The Memorial Mass will be Saturday at 11 a.m. at Loretto Sacred Heart Catholic Church. He was a native of Lawrence County, TN.

