TUSCUMBIA — Deagan Kyle Miller, 21, of Tuscumbia, died Sunday, July 3, 2022. Visitation will be Saturday, July 9th, from 11:00 a.m. until 1:00 p.m. at Morrison Funeral Home, Tuscumbia. A Graveside service will follow at 1:30 p.m. at Colbert Memorial Gardens.
Deagan was preceded in death by his grandparents, Larry and Diane Miller; grandfather, Gary Dorton; great-grandfather, Denzil Sockwell; and uncle, Kevin Miller.
He is survived by his father, Bradley K. Miller (Kate); mother, Jennifer Dorton Williams; brother, Owen Miller; grandmother, Cindy Dorton; great-grandmother, Toby Sockwell; uncles, Gary Dorton and Darrell Miller (Andrea); aunt, Jenny Morgan (Bobby); and a host of cousins and friends.
Friends and family will serve as pallbearers.
