FLORENCE — Dean Alvin Smith was born March 29, 1947 in Prattville (Autauga County) Alabama, to the late Leonard and Corine Mims Smith.
On Tuesday September 7, 2021, Dean Alvin Smith peacefully passed from this earthly temple into God’s eternal care. His early education was in the Autauga County School System, Prattville, Alabama.
He made an early confession of faith in Christ, joining Bethlehem Lutheran Church which he served for many years, and later became a member of the Lutheran Church in Chicago, IL, Dallas, TX, Tulsa, OK and Richmond, VA. Upon moving to Florence, Alabama he connected with New Pisgah AME Church.
He was a dairyman from the heart as an engineer for Wanzer Dairy (Chicago, IL), Wanzer Schepps Dairy (Dallas, TX), Borden (Tulsa, OK) and Richfood Dairy (Richmond, VA). After leaving Richmond, Dean started his own business, Alvin’s Spring Water in Iron City, TN. In 2005 he met L. Dianne Webster and married 2006.
He was preceded in death by his parents; Sandra (mother of his children); brothers, Lee, Charles, Willie, Truman, Joseph and sister, Mattie Mae Sanders.
Dean leaves to cherish his memories, his devoted and loving wife, L. Dianne, Florence, AL; sons, Devon (Lucy), Miami, FL; Jeremiah (Mona), Raleigh, NC; one granddaughter, Parker Riley and one grandson, Zayn Alexander, Raleigh, NC; sister, Fannie (Charles) Thomas, Navarre, FL; brother, Priest (Vanessa) Smith, Chicago, IL; aunt, Juanita Kitt, Montgomery, AL; uncle, Harvey Lee (Prevella) Motley, Prattville, AL; brother-in-Law, Harold Webster (Georgia), Florence, AL; sister-in law, Cassandra Webster, Germantown, TN; countless nieces, nephews, cousins, relatives and friends.
A memorial service for Mr. Smith will be 12:00 p.m. Saturday, September 18, 2021 at Thompson and Son Funeral Home, Florence, AL, with Rev. Devonta Anderson officiating. Thompson and Son Funeral Home, Florence, directing.
