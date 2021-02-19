FLORENCE — Dean Lard Looney, age 82, of Florence, passed away Monday, February 15, 2021. Due to the Pandemic there will be a drive by visitation Sunday, February 21st from 12:30 until 1:00 p.m. at Greenview Memorial Park. A graveside service will follow at 1:00 p.m. with Brother Donnie McDaniel officiating. Pallbearers will be Dennis Davis, Ronnie Davis, Will Faulkner, Billy Heupel, Phillip Looney, and Justin Olbon. Honorary Pallbearers will be Jerry Lard, Robert Lard, and Evan Long.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Floyd and Elsie Lard; brothers, George and Dalton Lard; sister, Barbara Rainey; husband, James Looney; daughter, Anita Looney Faulkner; son, Randy Looney; granddaughter, Rachel Looney Corscadden.
Survivors are her son, David Looney (Sheree); brother, Herman Lard; sisters, Dorothy Davis and Bobbie Segars; daughter-in-law, Martha Looney; grandsons, Phillip Looney (Jessica), Christopher Looney, and Will Faulkner; granddaughter, Krystal Looney Olbon (Justin); and great-grandchildren, Graham, Liam, Ady, Teegan, Talen, and Emerson.
Dean worked for Lauderdale County Board of Education as a CNP worker for over forty years, all at Underwood Elementary School. The family would like to express a special thanks to Angela and Denise from Kindred Home Health for their special care during the last month. You may sign the guest register at wfunerals.com
