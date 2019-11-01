ROGERSVILLE — Dean “Nannie” McCafferty, 88, of Rogersville died Thursday, October 31, 2019, at Mitchell Hollingsworth Nursing Home.
Visitation will be Saturday, November 2, 2019, 9-11 a.m. at Elkins East Chapel. Funeral services will follow at 11 a.m. in the chapel with Brother Sam Wallace officiating. Burial will be in Nebo Cemetery.
Mrs. McCafferty was a member of Pleasant Valley Church of Christ. She was preceded in death by her loving husband of 64 years, Hoyt McCafferty.
She is survived by her sons, Roger McCafferty (Jean) and Jerry McCafferty (Barbara); grandchildren, Kim Mitchell (Andy), Jason McCafferty (Amy) and Kyle McCafferty (Jessica); great-grandchildren, Dallas Mitchell, Caroline Mitchell, Adam McCafferty, Morgan McCafferty and Jack McCafferty.
Pallbearers will be Kyle McCafferty, Brad Osborn, Roger Shelton, Nelson Wallace and Dwayne Hunt.
