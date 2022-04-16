RUSSELLVILLE — Deanna Cross Seay, 83, died Wednesday, April 13, 2022. Visitation will be held from 1-2 p.m., Friday April 22, 2022 at Spry Memorial Chapel. A celebration of life will follow at 2 p.m., at the chapel. She was married to Jimmy Seay for 60 years.

