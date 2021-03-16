FLORENCE — Deanna Howell Mayfield, 80 of Florence, passed away Sunday, March 14, 2021. She retired from TVA as an executive assistant. She was a member of Highland Park Baptist Church.
Visitation will be Tuesday, March 16, 2021 from 11:00 a.m. until 1:00 p.m. at Highland Park Baptist Church. Funeral services to follow immediately with Brother Mark Mayfield and Brother Brett Pittman officiating. Burial will be in Greenview Memorial Park.
Mrs. Mayfield was preceded in death by her husband, John “Bud” Mayfield; son, John Steven Mayfield; father, Roy Howell, Sr.; mother, Bertie Howell. She is survived by her sons, Mark Mayfield (Cindy) and Brad Mayfield; daughter, Lynne Morris (Jeff); daughter-in-law, Amy Mayfield; grandchildren, Garrett, Brooks, Preston (Anna), Mollie, and BJ (Jessica) Mayfield, Jessica Miles (Brennan), Matthew, Tyler (Lori), and Logan Morris, Tiffany (Kasey) Isbell; and 11 great-grandchildren.
Grandsons will serve as Pallbearers.
An online guest book may be signed at greenviewmemorial.com.
Commented