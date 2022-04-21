RUSSELLVILLE — We ask that you remember the family of Deanna Marie Cross Seay, age 80, of Russellville, moved to her heavenly home on Wednesday, April 13, 2022 just one month after her husband, Jimmy, had passed away.
Deanna and her husband, Jimmy, attended Russellville Church of Christ. She worked at the courthouse for a period of time, and also spent several years working at Walmart. She loved her husband, and they enjoyed spoiling each other. She was the best wife, caring mother, and good Grammy her family could have ever asked for and will be missed by all who knew her.
She was preceded in death by her husband of 60 years, Jimmy Ross Seay; her son, Jonathan Seay; and parents, Johnny and Marie Cross.
She leaves to cherish her memory, her daughter, Dana Seay Chard (Tony); son, Joseph Seay (Jill); grandchildren, Erin (Derek) Schallenkamp, Ben (Maggie) Chard, Charlie (Camie) Chard, Katherine Seay, Daniel Seay; great-grandchildren, Alec, Brian, Callie, Holland; sister, Vickie and Norris Nielson; brother, Randy and Kim Cross; and several nieces and nephews.
The visitation will be 1:00 – 2:00 p.m. Friday, April 22, 2022 at Spry Memorial Chapel. The celebration of life will be at 2:00 p.m. in the chapel of Spry Memorial Chapel
The family would like to extend a special thanks to Comfort Care Hospice, the doctors, nurses, and staff at Terrace Manor Nursing Home; and DeVita Kidney Group for the care shown to our mom and grandmother. Also a sincere heartfelt thanks, to Jose DelaRosa, Cedar Creek Subdivision neighbors, Russellville Church of Christ family, and Maria Hernandez for the love and care shown to our dad and mom over the last few years.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks that you consider making a donation to the Kidney Foundation of Alabama, 265 Riverchase Pkwy. E, Suite 106, Birmingham, AL 35244.
