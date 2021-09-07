RUSSELLVILLE — DeAnna Michelle Pounders Russ, age 46, of Russellville, passed away on Friday, September 03, 2021 at North Alabama Medical Center after battling COVID.
DeAnna was a devoted daughter, wife, mother, and grandmother. She loved her family with a fierce love, she was a protector, a giver, a fighter, and was the strongest woman we knew. She loved her nursing job and taking care of everyone.
She was a proud mama and loved her granddaughter, Keeva, very much. She enjoyed making wonderful cakes for her family, loved always having a good time, loved singing with Keeva, and loved going to her happy place, the beach. To us, her kids, she was nurse, doctor, legal advisor, therapist, voice of reason, and our best friend. She sacrificed everything for us and we will always remember the spitfire lady who would tear off the head of a bear for us. She was a shining light in everyone who came in contact with her. To say she will be missed is an understatement. We will honor the legacy she leaves behind.
The family will have a private family graveside service at Crooked Oak Cemetery.
She is preceded in death by her grandparents, Beatrice Lindsey, Vernon Lindsey, Pauline Pounders, Cazi Pounders; and her beloved four legged pal, “Shorty”.
She leaves to cherish her memory, her husband, Roy Russ; children, Shelby Russ (wife, Chelsie), Morgan Russ; granddaughter and light of her world, Keeva Russ; parents, Stanley and Teresa Pounders; close cousin, Kathy Quillen; her much loved pet monkey, “Henry”; and a host of close friends.
The pallbearers will be Shelby Russ, Stanley Pounders, Jamie Keeton, Tifford Borden, and Dillon Hollis.
To those who do attend, the family asks that you please wear a mask and social distance and please don’t come if you are sick or showing symptoms of being sick. We are all over COVID and cannot stand to take another hit. Thank you.
A side note: Within two days of DeAnna’s death, her beloved mother also lost her battle with COVID. Her husband continues fighting this virus. Please continue to be much in prayers for this family.
