HALEYVILLE — Debbie Diane Riddle, 68, died October 7, 2022. Visitation will be Thursday from 12 to 1 p.m. at New Prospect Baptist Church, Haleyville. Funeral will follow at 1 p.m. at the church with burial in Winston Memorial Cemetery. Pinkard Funeral Home, Haleyville, directing. You may leave online condolences at www.pinkardfh. com

