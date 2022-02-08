RUSSELLVILLE — Deborah Susan McCulloch Hammock, age 70, of Russellville, passed away February 5, 2022, at Helen Keller Hospital.
Debbie, as she was more often called, was the youngest of three children born in Russellville, AL on May 22, 1951. She grew up in the Waco area just outside of Russellville and attended Waco school where her mother worked in the lunchroom. Much of her early life was spent helping in the house or around the family farm while also helping at her grandparent’s store. She later attended and graduated from Russellville High School in 1969. On June 1, 1969, she married Gerald Hammock and they lived in both the Tharptown and Waco communities as they raised their only son Colby. From high school into her 30s Debbie worked at the Dairy Queen, the courthouse, the furniture store, and at the Franklin County Co-op. After her husband started his own business, she transitioned to being the business bookkeeper and taking care of her family. After her son left for the Marines, Debbie went to college and studied Spanish, working as a Spanish interpreter at the Franklin County Health Department, Russellville Hospital, and Russellville City School System. She spent much of her spare time volunteering to help people in the migrant community, at Project Help, and other charitable organizations in Russellville. She will be remembered as a devoted and loving mother and wife as well as a charitable person to her family, friends, and even strangers.
Preceded in death by husband, Gerald W. Hammock; father, Ernest McCulloch; and mother, Margie Moran McCulloch.
She is survived by her son and wife, Colby and Emily Hammock; brother, Ronald McCulloch (Brenda) and sister, Elaine Calloway (James); and many much-loved nieces and nephews.
A graveside service will be held at 2:00 p.m. Wednesday, February 09, 2022 at Dempsey Cemetery. Brother Randall Hammock will speak at the service.
Special thanks to: The nurses at HK PCU, Joey Trapp.
The family asks that in lieu of flowers to please donate to the VA program - Home at Last.
