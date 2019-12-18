LEIGHTON — Debbie Louise Johnson Burcham, 38, of Leighton, passed away Monday, December 16, 2019. Her visitation will be held Thursday, December 19, from 1 - 2 p.m., at Morrison Funeral Home, Tuscumbia. The funeral will immediately follow in the funeral home chapel, with Greg Beasley officiating.
Mrs. Burcham was a loving wife, mother, daughter, and sister, who was gifted with wonderful artistic abilities. She was preceded in death by her father, Max Johnson.
Mrs. Burcham is survived by her husband, Tommy Burcham; children, Kaleb and Vivian Cochran; mother, Melinda Johnson and husband, Haskel Lambert; sisters, Brandy Sexton (Billy) and Ashley Hall (Josh); grandfather, Truman Johnson; mother-in-law and father-in-law, Lynn and Jimmy Burcham; and many nieces and nephews.
Pallbearers will be Billy Sexton, Will Sexton, Brandon Sexton, Jesse Johnson, Johnson Leeth, and Brandon Ables.
