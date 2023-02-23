F.2.23.23 Deborah Montgomery.jpg
MUSCLE SHOALS — On Sunday, February 19, 2023, Deborah Ann Barry Montgomery of Muscle Shoals, AL, loving wife and mother of three children and seven grandchildren, passed away peacefully at her home surrounded by her love ones, at the age of 65. Debbie was born on June 29, 1957 in Greenwood, MS. A memorial service will be announced by family at a later time.

