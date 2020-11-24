TUSCUMBIA — Deborah Ann Johnson, 63, of Tuscumbia, formerly of Texas, passed away Saturday, November 21, 2020. There will be no services at this time.
Deborah was a native of Trapp Town, Alabama, and a Licensed Vocational Nurse (LVN). She was preceded in death by her husband, Bobby Gene Johnson; parents, Billy Ray and Judith Ann Fisher Vines; and brother, George Vines.
Deborah is survived by her children, Gennie McCaig and Johnie Basham; brothers, Doug and Wade Carpenter; sisters, Tina Carpenter and Linda Fretwell; grandchildren, McKenzie Fortner, Brooke McCaig, and Johnie Tolbert; beloved sister-in-law, Daphne Collins Cagel; and numerous nieces and nephews.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to St. Jude’s Children’s Research Hospital.
The family expresses special thanks to the staff of Alabama Hospice of the Shoals.
Please leave a tribute for the family @ morrisonfuneralhomes.com.
