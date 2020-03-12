HUNTSVILLE — Deborah Ann Lineberry Lemley, 53, died March 9, 2020. Visitation will be today from 5 to 9 p.m. and Friday from 8 a.m. until service time at Shackelford’s, Waynesboro. Funeral will follow Friday at 1 p.m. in the chapel with burial in North Highland Cemetery, Waynesboro. She was the daughter of Annie Martin Lineberry of Huntsville.

