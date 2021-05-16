KILLEN — Deborah Blalock, 69, of Killen passed away May 11th at her home after a brief illness. She was a loving wife, mother, and grandmother and will be missed dearly.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Iven and Mary Stevenson; sisters, Billie Jean Blackburn, Geraldine Ashley, and Wanda Faye Smith.
She is survived by her husband of 53 years, Barry Blalock; daughters, Jennifer Gronek and Melissa Crosslin (Gaylon); grandchildren, Tanner and Allie Gronek; sister, Regina Brooks; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Greenview Funeral Home is assisting family with arrangements.
