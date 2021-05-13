KILLEN — Deborah Blalock, 69, died May 11, 2021. Greenview Funeral Home will announce arrangements at a later date. She was the wife of Barry Blalock.

Get Unlimited Access
$3 for 3 Months
Subscribe Now

Support local journalism reporting on your community

* New Subscribers Only
* Digital Subscription Only
After the initial selected subscription period your subscription rate will auto renew at $8.00 per month.