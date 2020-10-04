ST. JOSEPH, TENNESSEE — Deborah Davis, 69, died October 2, 2020. Debbie requested no funeral or visitation. Greenhill Funeral Home is assisting the family. Debbie was the wife of Donnie Davis.

