TUSCUMBIA — Deborah “Debbie” Garrison Dabbs, 55, died November 24, 2020. There will be no visitation. Graveside service will be Saturday at 11 a.m. at Gray Rock Cemetery, Phil Campbell. Spry Memorial Chapel of Russellville directing.

