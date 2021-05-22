HAMILTON — Deborah Duke, 59, died May 21, 2021. Visitation will be Sunday from 6 to 8 p.m. at Hope Alive Church. Funeral will be Monday at 11 a.m. at the church with burial in Bethlehem Cemetery.

