PHIL CAMPBELL — Deborah Gail Yancey, 64, of Phil Campbell, passed away Tuesday, July 02, 2019.
The visitation was 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, July 06, 2019 at St. Paul Missionary Baptist Church with the funeral following at 2 p.m. at the church. Officiating was Brother Dennis Steward. Burial was in St. Paul Missionary Baptist Church Cemetery.
Mrs. Yancey leaves to cherish her memory, her husband of 46 years, James Charles Yancey; children, Michael Yancey (wife, Amie), Jennifer Behel (husband, Tony), Melloney Simsalek (husband, Nathan); grandchildren, Wyatt Behel, Samantha Fuller, Jared Yancey, Hayley Behel, Landon Simsalek, Natalie Simsalek, Emily Yancey, Elizabeth Yancey, Tristan Behel, Rosalyn Behel and Daniel Yancey; great-grandchild, Liam Fuller; siblings, Jerry Stanford (wife, Pam), Marian Stout (husband, Harold), Gary Stanford (wife, Carolyn), Michael Stanford; and a host of nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents, J.T. and Margrete Stanford.
