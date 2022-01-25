LORETTO, TENNESSEE — Deborah Joan Flatt, 65, died January 24, 2022. Visitation will be Thursday from 5 to 7 pm. at Greenhill Funeral Home. Funeral will follow at 7 p.m. at the funeral home.

Get Unlimited Access
$3 for 3 Months
Subscribe Now

Support local journalism reporting on your community

* New Subscribers Only
* Digital Subscription Only
After the initial selected subscription period your subscription rate will auto renew at $8.00 per month.