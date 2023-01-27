TUSCUMBIA — Deborah Lewis Richardson, 55, Tuscumbia, passed away on Wednesday, January 25, 2023. Visitation will be Saturday, January 28, from 12:00 – 2:00 p.m. at Morrison Funeral Home, Tuscumbia. A memorial service will immediately follow in the funeral home chapel with Gatus Cheatham officiating.
Deborah was a graduate of UNA and was retired from TVA. She was preceded in death by her parents, Robert and Dorothy Lewis.
Deborah is survived by her husband, Shannon Richardson; children, Brandon Richardson (Sydney) and Jenna Richardson; brothers, Don Lewis (Bootsie), Ronny Lewis (Doris), Rick Lewis, and Alan Lewis; sister, Yvonne Letsinger (Walker); grandson, Grady Richardson; mother-in-law, Katherine Richardson; and several nieces and nephews.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the United Cerebral Palsy Center of Northwest Alabama, 507 North Hook Street, Tuscumbia, AL 35674.
