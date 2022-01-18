TOWN CREEK — Deborah Loosier Thomas, 58, died January 15, 2022. A memorial service will be held Saturday at 2 p.m. at Mount Hope Baptist Church. Deborah was the mother of Pierce Loosier. Lawrence Funeral Home is assisting the family.

Get Unlimited Access
$3 for 3 Months
Subscribe Now

Support local journalism reporting on your community

* New Subscribers Only
* Digital Subscription Only
After the initial selected subscription period your subscription rate will auto renew at $8.00 per month.