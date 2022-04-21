FLORENCE — Deborah Lou Clemmons, 65, died April 19, 2022. Visitation will be Friday at One Souls Church-Lindsay Chapel, from 1 to 2:30 p.m. with funeral service starting at 2:30 p.m. Burial will immediately follow in the adjoining cemetery. Williams Funeral Home is directing.

