MUSCLE SHOALS — Deborah Lowery, born May 18, 1956, in Upstate NY, passed away peacefully on May 11, 2023, at her home in Muscle Shoals, surrounded by love.
Deborah was preceded in death by her parents, Richard and Alice Gears; her nephew, Philip; her sister, Sharon; and brother, Michael. She is survived by her brother, Kevin and sister, Dawn.
Deborah was preceded in death by her daughter Christina, and is survived by her children, Candace, Victoria, and Shonda, and her grandchildren, Ayden, Ricky, Lilli, Finley, Bella, Alice, Brylynn, Carter, Alyssea, and Posei, and Sanders, Reagan, Kiersyn, Eli, Zoey, Joezia, and Mareigh.
Deborah loved her George Jones and always put others first above herself. She was one stubborn soul with a heart of gold and an unbreakable spirit.
A Celebration of Life will be held by the family at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to Pancreatic Cancer Research, an organization Deborah felt strongly about.
