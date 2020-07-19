FLORENCE — Deborah McGill Wilson, 67, of Florence, AL, passed away July 17, 2020 at her home after an extended illness. Mrs. Wilson was a native of Florence, AL.
Deborah is survived by husband, James W. Wilson; sons, James Robert Wilson and wife, Christy and Terry Alan Wilson; brother, John Douglas McGill III and wife, LaJuan; sister, Pamela McGill Watson and husband, Garry; three grandchildren, Bailey Urban, Samuel Wilson and Aubrey Wilson; brother-in-law, Thomas Wilson and wife, Paula; sister-in-law, Carol Cassel and husband, Pete; numerous nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by parents, John Douglas McGill, Jr. and Pauline Hodges McGill.
The family will visit with friends Monday, July 20, 2020 from 5-7:00 P.M. at Greenhill Funeral Home.
The family would like to especially thank Dr. James Patrick Daugherty, Aubrie Turner, Hospice of North Alabama, the Palliative Care Team of North Alabama Medical Center, and Thomas and Paula Wilson for their support.
In lieu of flowers, the family request donations be made to Florence Lauderdale Animals Services or to the American Cancer Society in Deborah’s memory.
Greenhill Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
