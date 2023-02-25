TUSCUMBIA — Deborah Dianna Mitchell, 67, died February 22, 2023. Visitation will be Monday, from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m., at Spry Memorial Chapel. Service will be Tuesday, 12 Noon, in the chapel. Burial will be in Duncan Creek Baptist Church Cemetery.

