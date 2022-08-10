FLORENCE — Deborah Palmer Darby, 67, passed away on Monday August 8, 2022 in Florence, Alabama.
Debbie was preceded in death by her husband, R.G. Darby; parents, Edith and Ulon Palmer; and brother, Kenneth Johnson.
She is survived by her daughter, Elizabeth and husband, Blake; grandchildren, Price, Palmer and Warner; stepson, Cliff Darby and wife, Amy; grandsons, Sam and Will; stepdaughter, Liza Darby; and beloved dog, Sadie.
Born in Michigan and raised in Muscle Shoals, Debbie was a graduate of Muscle Shoals High School. She attended the University of North Alabama and graduated with an accounting degree. Debbie began her career in the building industry at Southern Sash in 1979. In 1983 Debbie and R.G. founded Darby Doors and worked together until they retired in 1998.
After retirement, Debbie and R.G. spent many years boating and traveling. Debbie was a skilled bridge player and played every Wednesday with her longtime bridge group. Games with her grandchildren were some of her happiest times. Debbie also enjoyed golfing at Ocean Reef Club with her fellow 9-holers. Over the years she chaired and served on various committees and boards including Turtle Point, The Chapeaux Club (which she co-founded), and The Healing Place.
We invite family and friends to join us in celebrating her life on Thursday, August 11th at 2 p.m. at Turtle Point Yacht & Country Club.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to The Healing Place-Center for Grieving Children, Florence-Lauderdale Public Library, or an organization of your choosing.
Elkins Funeral Home is assisting the family.
